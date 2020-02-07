Web Presence: NeuroPsychiatric Hospital Announces Expansion in Greenwood, IN

Neurological hospital opens medical center to help patients with complex medical and neurological conditions

BREMEN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / NeuroPsychiatric Hospital, LLC ("NPH") is pleased to announce the development of a new location opening in Greenwood, Indiana. The hospital will serve patients with complex medical and neuropsychiatric conditions in the greater Greenwood area.

"I am thrilled to announce our expansion in the Greenwood area," said NPH's Founder and Chairman, Cameron Gilbert, PhD. "The staff at NPH hospitals have dedicated their lives to helping underserved patient populations that suffer from medical and neurological illnesses who have not been able to find treatment at traditional hospitals or medical centers."

NeuroPsychiatric Hospital patients are people who have not been able to receive appropriate treatment due to complexities of having so many medical and neurological conditions that make the behavioral symptoms even worse.

"NeuroPsychiatric Hospital is the intersection of psychiatry and internal medicine. One example of a NeuroPsychiatric Hospital patient would be a 55-year-old patient who is acutely psychotic and a danger to self and others who also has an infectious disease such as AIDS," said Dr. Cameron Gilbert. "Another example would be a 20-year-old who is autistic and also suffers from extreme mood swings and violent outbursts. These diseases are not isolated to any class of individuals and equally destroy the lives of patients and families."

NeuroPsychiatric Hospital's unique patients require fulltime treatment from both psychiatry and internal medicine combined with behavioral treatment plans. This is a rapidly growing population of patients with little or no treatment options and often commit violence towards themselves and others due to the acute psychiatric disorder. Most NPH patients end up going to local emergency rooms for treatment where they do not receive the treatment they really need.

NPH plans to expand throughout the U.S. to provide state-of-the-art patient care for individuals suffering from complex medical and behavioral conditions.

About NeuroPsychiatric Hospital

NeuroPsychiatric Hospital specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Cameron Gilbert, NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to "better heal the body and the mind." NPH currently operates four facilities in the Midwest and will soon be opening hospitals in Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net.

