Walter International Hires New VP of R&D

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / In a recent press conference Walter International have announced their plans to revamp their existing senior management structure by adding to their already stellar line up of financial professionals by adding

Lo Yang to their ranks as Vice President of Research and Development. In this role, Mr. Yang will lead research and development across traditional and emerging industry verticals including e-commerce, fintech, agtech oil & gas and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Yang's career started out over thirty years ago, when he became a market analyst for Bear Sterns at their Hong Kong office in the late 80s. He has since gone on to head up market analysis, research and development for a number of brokerage firms and banks in the region, including HSBC and Citic Securities, before being headhunted by Walter International in 2020.

"The board here at Walter international are proud to have Mr. Yang join our ever-expanding team of financial experts" said Jerry Choi, Finance director, and board member at Walter International. "Mr. Yang's strong industry track record will be vital for Walter Internationals' future growth and will enable us to continue to push the boundaries in the global investment sphere. His depth and broad range of expertise in financial services are a significant addition to both our leadership team and his contributions will further enhance our industry-leading technology and client-centric retail trading platform."

Mr. Yang whose appointment as VP of R&D will officially begin on the 10th of February, has "exciting plans" ahead for Walter International and their client base, and is looking forward to turning his knowledge and insights into returns for the company and their esteemed clients.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2009, Walter International are a global investment advisor and financial planning house. Walter International offers a large choice of global trade options, portfolio management services, and financial advice to their globally diverse client base. Through the combination of financial experts, and their extensive knowledge of the financial markets, Walter International ensures that all of their clients remain satisfied. To find out more about how Walter International can assist you visit www.walterinternational.com .

