Saeed Torbati Launches En7rprnr Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2nd, 2020 / Saeed Torbati is proud to announce the launch of his new platform, EN7RPRNR. This platform provides entrepreneurs with online training to help them start, evaluate, execute, develop and build their businesses.

Saeed Torbati, the founder is a professional entrepreneur and successfully runs multiple businesses, splitting his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Canada. Over the past decade, he has trained thousands of individuals in their journey of becoming an entrepreneur. He holds an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School.

According to the EN7RPRNR media team, the EN7RPRNR Mastery System is the result of two decades of research and the practical application of the tools, tactics and resources of the program in real business environments. The systems are proven to work and are now being offered to any entrepreneur who is dedicated to their growth. The company is built around the key element that "Though success is never overnight, it can be achieved faster when we have clarity and apply the appropriate strategies."

The program is designed as a 14-step turnkey process and modules, with each session building on the previous one and presenting new tactics and skills that are applicable to the day to day of running a successful business. Some of these modules are "Rules of Entrepreneurship", "Effective Business Strategies" and "Learn to Persuade Elegantly."

"I am excited to share this program with the entrepreneurship community because I feel like it is my responsibility to lift the other entrepreneurs. We are the creators of the employments and the jobs which the economy is built upon and we need to help each other every step of the way," says Saeed Torbati.

"Many professionals have dreams of building and sustaining their own business but aren't sure how to best execute on their ideas. That's where EN7RPRNR comes into not only fast track the growth of any business, but to scale it at a high rate."

For more information and to opt-in for the program newsletter, visit EN7RPRNR.COM.

About Saeed Torbati

Born and raised in Iran, Saeed Torbati is now a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario in Canada. He graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with honours in 2012, receiving a degree in Electromechanical Engineering Robotics. He then began working in the green energy sector as a sales representative. This launched him into the green technology and financial industry, leading him to form his own corporation. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. Saeed Torbati has built a successful career, with one of the companies that he manages, Ontario Green Savings, being listed as one of the fastest growing start-ups in 2019.

