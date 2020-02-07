Lord Global Corporation fka Bigfoot Project Investments Inc.
Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2020) - The Board of Lord Global Corporation (OTC Pink: BGFTD) is proud to announce the appointment of Alexandra Aizenshtadt as the new chairwoman of Lord Global Corporation. Ms. Aizenshtadt's business expertise is highly valued in the marketplace and will be of great value to the Company.
The Board also appointed Joseph Frontiere, CEO, and Sara Reynolds, CFO. The Board also asserted the director positions of Joseph Frontiere and Sara Reynolds.
The promotion of a female, multilingual executive specializing in Business Management is a giant step forward for the Company in a project centered on the fields of Cultural Capital and interactive technology.
Lord Global Corporation
318 N Carson Street #208
Carson City, NV 89701
816-304-2686
Sara@lordglobal.com
