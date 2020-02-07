Technavio has been monitoring the office furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing demand for modern and luxury furniture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials might hamper market growth.

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Office Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product

Seating

Systems

Tables

Storage Units and Files

Overhead Bins

End-user

Commercial Office Furniture

Home Office Furniture

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office furniture market report covers the following areas:

Office Furniture Market size

Office Furniture Market trends

Office Furniture Market industry analysis

This study identifies Increase in the number of office spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market growth during the next few years.

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the office furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., OKAMURA Corp. and Steelcase Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the office furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist office furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the office furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office furniture market vendors

