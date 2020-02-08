MOSCOW, February 7 (WNM/TASS) - Russian conglomerate Rostec has supplied the first batch of mobile systems providing protection from unmanned aerial vehicles to Russian oil and gas companies. "Some systems of identification of and resistance to drones have been provided for the fuel and energy complex. More supplies are being worked on," the company said. In November last year Rostec delivered the anti-drone systems Pishchal-PRO, Taran-PRO, Sapsan-Bekas, Luch and Kupol to potential customers, including ...

