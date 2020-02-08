Nextraction Energy Corp. Receives Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2020 / Nextraction Energy Corp. (NEX:NE.H) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") advises that it has received revocation of the Cease Trade Orders (the "CTOs") previously issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") on May 6, 2015 and the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on May 8, 2015. The revocation by the ASC of its CTO is effective as of February 7, 2020 and the revocation of the BCSC CTO is effective as of February 7, 2020.

The CTOs were issued as a result of Nextraction not filing the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ending on December 31, 2014, its Management's Discussion and Analysis relating to these financial statements, and the chief executive officer and chief financial officer certificates in connection therewith on the prescribed deadline, as required under applicable disclosure securities regulations.

In September, 2019 and May 2019 Nextraction filed the required financial documents and other continuous disclosure documents and has more recently filed amended Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and a Statement of Executive and Director Compensation.

Nextraction is no longer a company involved in oil and gas activities. The Company currently has no material assets.

The Company has also committed to holding an Annual General Meeting of its shareholders within three (3) months of obtaining the last of the revocation of the CTOs.

Now that the CTOs are revoked the Company intends to proceed to locate business opportunities for the Company. The Company does not intend to re-list its shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange until it has located a new business for the Company or as otherwise determined by the Nextraction Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

John Zang, CEO

Email:jzanglaw@gmail.com

Telephone: 403 680 9264

