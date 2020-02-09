A good week 6/2020 for our ATX, which climbed 2,36 per cent. News came from AT&S, CA Immo, Addiko Bank, OMV, voestalpine, RBI, Lenzing, Marinomed and Uniqa. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,36% to 3.146,91 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -1,26%. Up to now there were 12 days with a positive and 15 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,55% away, from the low 2,95%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Wednesday with 0,13%, the weakest is Monday with -0,53%. These are the best-performers this week: RBI 7,67% in front of Erste Group 6,42% and Semperit 5,4%. And the following stocks performed worst: Polytec -10,07% in front of AT&S -9,55% and Lenzing -6,79%. Further highlights this week: RBI for 5 days in a row up (7,67% gain from 20,6 to ...

