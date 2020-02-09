AT&S: The spreading of the coronavirus disease is currently impacting the production of AT&S in China. Due to this development, revenue will fall short of expectations in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. AT&S has therefore adjusted its revenue and earnings forecast (previously: revenue at the prior-year level of Euro 1,028.0 mn; EBITDA margin between 20% and 25%) and expects revenue to amount to Euro 960 mn, with an EBITDA margin in the range of 18% to 20%. Subject to staff availability, the plants in Shanghai and Chongqing II will start production in the week of 10 February 2020 after extended New Year's holidays. The Chongqing I plant resumed production at reduced capacity after the New Year's celebrations as planned. AT&S currently considers the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...