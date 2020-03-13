Employment Screening, Inc.: ESI Stands Guard Against Negligent Hiring & Employment

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Employment Screening, Inc. (ESI) has expressed its desire to continue helping employers protect their business and employees by reducing the risk of negligent hiring and negligent retention. In order to achieve this goal, the need for efficient, professional and economical background checks and drug testing services are needed for all businesses. Learn more on their website: https://employmentscreeninginc.com/.

The Charlotte, NC based background screening and drug testing company focuses on significantly reducing the risks associated with new hires for businesses of all sizes in any location. A company can face many risks associated with negligent hiring without a proper screening of their potential employees.

Negligent hiring is an issue that every business should be cautious of due to the legal costs involved should a problem occur. According to ESI, the decision not to screen potential employees could lead to a negligent hiring or negligent retention lawsuit which could cost the company an extraordinary amount of money in legal fees. Employers have an obligation to protect their employees and third parties from the "foreseeable" acts of an employee. Negligent hiring occurs when an organization fails to contact an applicant's former employers, check references, or conduct a criminal background check during the hiring process.

In today's world of viral social media, it's not even necessary for a lawsuit to be filed. Your company's brand can be severely damaged by social media reports of the bad business practices that allowed your employees or former employees to hurt (physically, financially, etc.) your customers, vendors, or even other employees. Connect with ESI on Linkedin to learn more.

A company's best defense against negligent hiring and retention liability is to perform a thorough background check by a reliable background screening company. It is very important to be sure the background screening company is also a consumer reporting agency, and one that understands the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA-the federal law that governs employee background checks).

According to ESI, whether it's a small or large company, it's crucial to perform background checks and drug testing. With unemployment rates low, there is a high demand for skilled and experienced workers. As with most employers, almost 50% find the perfect employees for their businesses while the rest find misrepresentations on resumes or job applications.

ESI provides high-quality background screening and drug testing services that will assist companies with finding the best candidate. They have a professional, highly-trained and well-experienced team of researchers that offer a wide range of services including background checks, drug testing, social security number traces, driving records, sex offender checks and employment/ professional license/ education verifications.

If you are in need of expert pre-employment screening services, please contact Employment Screening, Inc. to know more about the company and its services and how a partnership will be beneficial to your company. You can also visit their website for further information about their services and how they can help protect your business. In addition, social media users may connect with the company on Facebook to stay abreast of their latest news and announcements.

