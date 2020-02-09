Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 February purchased 33,470 equity certificates at a price of NOK 102.67 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 70,555 ECC's.

Trondheim, 7 February 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

