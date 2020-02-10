SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 021/20

The General Secretariat of the Andean Community approved the Andean Technical Regulations (Regulation No. 2017) for the labelling of footwear, leather goods, travel and similar items in November 2019. It sets forth the requirements concerning the presentation of labelling information and safety conditions in order to prevent practices that may mislead consumers or users about the products sold in the Andean Community (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru).



The required labelling information must be indelible, legible, visible and easily accessible to the consumer and may be presented on one or more labels. The information must be presented in Spanish, although additional languages, expressions, abbreviations, symbols or pictograms may be used. Any additional or special information provided to the consumer or user, should not cover or distort the minimum information required. Labels cannot be corrected by superimposing required information on the original label.

The content on the label must include at least the following general information:

Predominant materials that make up the product, Identification of the Manufacturer or Importer, Size (only for footwear), and Country of origin or manufacturing

For the indication of the country of origin, the following expressions may be used, "Hecho en …", "Fabricado en…", "Elaborado en…" or other similar phrases. The predominant materials will be determined excluding accessories or purely decorative materials such as trims, ornaments, buckles, eyelet rings or other similar items.



Footwear labels should provide information on the content of the predominant materials for the following key parts of the footwear:

The upper, The lining, The insole (only the materials on the insole surface that is in contact with the foot shall be disclosed), The sole.

Information on the predominant material of footwear should be referred to that which constitutes at least 80% of the surface area of the upper, lining and insole; and at least 80% of the volume of the sole of the footwear. If no material represents at least this value, information on the two main materials that make up each part of the footwear shall be entered, first placing the predominant or most involved material.



Labels on leather goods, travel and similar items, must contain content information of the predominant materials with respect to the following fundamental parts of the leather goods:

Shell, Lining.

The information on the predominant material of the leather goods should be referring to that which constitutes at least 80% of the surface area of each part of the product. If no material represents at least this value, information on the two main materials that make up each part shall be entered, first placing the predominant or most involved material.



If the item is not lined, indicate "unlined".



According to the Technical Regulation, the manufacturer or importer identification and the size may be presented on permanent or non-permanent labels. The predominant materials and country of origin must be presented on permanent labels. When it is not possible for all information to be presented by stamping, sewing, stencil, print or engraving, the required information can be on a non-permanent label.



For products that are marketed in "sets" or "kits" that are composed of 2 or more pieces, each of the articles must be labelled individually, even if they contain the same material composition. For footwear that has been manufactured of the same material and design, the information on the label must be presented in at least one of the pieces of the pair, except the size that must be presented on both pieces.



The Technical Regulation will be effective in 12 months after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Cartagena Agreement.

For detailed information and requirements, please refer to the Andean Technical Regulations for the Labelling of Footwear, Leather Goods, Travel and Similar Items - Resolution No. 2017 (in Spanish).

Reference

