The following information is based on a press release from Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa) published on February 07, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Nyfosa will propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 23, 2020 approves an extra distribution, so that Nyfosa shareholders will receive shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (Torslanda Property). Further details are yet to be decided. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of options, forwards and futures in Nyfosa (NYF). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755668