Wirecard Becomes Official Development Partner of SAP to Drive Innovative Customer Experiences

- The companies will develop joint solutions in the areas of new mobility, retail and sports

- Wirecard and SAP are deepening their long-standing partnership

- Wirecard is an official development partner of SAP in the area of cloud solutions within the framework of the SAP PartnerEdge Program

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, are taking their long-standing partnership to a new level. Wirecard will combine its technologies with individual product divisions of SAP to deliver joint solutions that complete the customer journey and offer new kinds of digital customer experiences. Possible application scenarios include the area of "New Mobility" as well as in retail and sporting events.

As a member of the SAP PartnerEdge Program, Wirecard will be an official development partner in the area of cloud solutions and integrate its payment technologies, services and innovations with selected SAP product lines. The aim is to enable optimal customer lifecycle management across all touchpoints.

"We are very proud of this partnership with SAP. Our goal is to develop innovative solutions that will deliver revolutionary customer experiences. We look forward to presenting the first results of our cooperation in the coming weeks," said Florian Eder, Head of Partner Management at Wirecard.

