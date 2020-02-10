Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR) today announced the signature of a new lease with KPMG France, bringing the company's total space in the Europlaza tower to 12,600 sq.m. The lease will run until 2031 with no break option.

KPMG France, a leading audit and advisory firm, has extended its occupancy in the building several times over the last 18 months to host a variety of departments, such as its new law firm and its training center. The teams will move into the new space from second-quarter 2020, joining the other first-class international clients who have also chosen Europlaza.

This new lease illustrates the effectiveness of Cegereal's strategy to reposition the Europlaza tower as a fully-fledged living space. Tenants now have access to premium services and amenities, a private, tree-lined garden spanning 3,300 sq.m, and a unique working environment that promotes creativity, performance and well-being all in the heart of Europe's largest business district.

The lease brings the occupancy rate for Cegereal's portfolio to 96.9%.

Cegereal and KPMG France were advised in this transaction by Linklaters and Fairway, respectively.

Investor Calendar

February 28, 2020 2019 annual results

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed property company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and its inner suburbs. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,435 million at June 30, 2019 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, Cegereal achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €697 million at February 7, 2020.

www.cegereal.com

About KPMG France

With 10,000 professionals dedicated to the economic and financial performance of institutions and companies of all sizes, in all sectors, KPMG France is the leader in Audit and Advisory services. KPMG provides its clients with the power of a multidisciplinary global network across 150 countries and stands out for its territorial coverage of 220 offices in France.

www.kpmg.fr

About KPMG Avocats

Created in 2019, KPMG Avocats is a member firm of KPMG International's network. With more than 480 professionals, including 250 lawyers, the law office is already established in 21 locations in Paris and French regions. Its teams support major French and international groups, mid-cap companies and family groups, as well as SMEs and start-ups, from all industries. KPMG Avocats specializes in all areas of taxation M&A Tax, national and international taxation, transfer pricing, international mobility, indirect taxation (VAT, customs, energy taxation, etc.) as well as in business law, European law, competition and distribution, real estate law and employment law.

https://home.kpmg/fr/fr/home/services/kpmg-avocats.html

