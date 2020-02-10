BANGKOK, Feb 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Asia Ltd. showcases a range of smart solutions today at the Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2020 BANGKOK, reflecting a continuous commitment in helping to address challenges for customers in Thailand.The Hitachi Social Innovation Forum (HSIF) is Hitachi's global flagship event where leaders from the public and private sectors are brought together, aimed at deepening awareness of its Social Innovation Business across the region. Themed "Powering Good, Powering Thailand", this year's forum features technologies for realizing smart manufacturing, smart cities, and smart finance to contribute to 'Thailand 4.0'. The one-day event includes a panel discussion on how social innovation can improve humans' quality of life, with a focus on digital transformation in manufacturing and smart city services, and a presentation on the role Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play in our pursuit of happiness by Dr. Kazuo Yano, Fellow of Hitachi, Ltd. and AI expert.Mr. Yoshito Kodama, Managing Director of Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said: "We will continue to promote the use of digital technologies through new projects and carry on powering good in Thailand. We officially launched the Lumada Center Southeast Asia in 2018, and in the coming years, we aim to take part in more collaborative discussions to solve further challenges. In support of the nation-wide push for 'Thailand 4.0', we aim to create real impact on society as we work with our customers and partners to build a value-based, digital economy together."Building on developmental initiatives rolled out by the Thailand government towards forging a smart, value-based economy, Hitachi will continue to work with its partners to create customized digital solutions to benefit the local community and contribute in achieving 'Thailand 4.0'.About Hitachi Asia Ltd.Hitachi Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore. With offices across seven ASEAN countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - the company is focused on its Social Innovation Business to answer society's challenges. Hitachi Asia and its subsidiary companies offer a broad range of information & telecommunication systems, power systems, social infrastructure & industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, home appliances and others. For more information on Hitachi Asia, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.sg.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.