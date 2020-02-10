Prickle Announces New Chrome Extension that Tracks Changes in Prices

Prickle Chrome extension instantly monitors the price of products online, saving shoppers money

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Prickle is a revolutionary new Google Chrome browser extension that helps shoppers track the changing price of any product online. Users can create and customize a list of products they wish to buy and easily access it from their Chrome toolbar. The extension is free, and shoppers receive instant notifications when a price changes, both in their browser and conveniently in their preferred e-mail inbox.

The makers of Prickle set out to create a tool that would save people money. The existing apps on the market were not providing shoppers with the information they needed, and the technology to fix this did not yet exist. The prickle team created powerful, custom AI to make shopping online more fun and less frustrating. They knew they had to combat the trend of fluctuating prices based either on a user's Internet behavior or market volatility.

With Prickle, the power of choice is put back in the hands of the consumer. Users immediately know if they are the victims of inflated pricing and can make smarter decisions about their online purchases.

"From my personal experience shopping online, I know that whether it was an airline ticket or a new pair of shoes, I would see radically different prices from one day to the next," says Prickle senior developer Mitch Barnes. "We didn't think this was fair and we knew there was a way to help people using the very technology that often makes consumers the targets of higher pricing."

The Chrome extension works with over two thousand stores and is compatible with the biggest online shopping names, including Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Best Buy, and Walmart. Prickle's developers made sure that Prickle would be useful to shoppers right away. They ran multiple tests to make sure that anyone who added Prickle to their Chrome browser would see a welcome and positive difference in their online shopping experience.

Early reviews of Prickle are glowing, with exclusively five-star ratings. " Prickle has changed the way I shop online," one user said. "I never buy clothes impulsively now - I wait for Prickle to tell me the best time to buy."

"We have over 1000 users, who are already saving hundreds of dollars on everything from travel to clothes," says Barnes. "It's why we built the Prickle extension. And it's why we can't wait to see more people add it to their browser."

About Prickle

Prickle is the easiest way to save money when shopping online. With this free Chrome extension, consumers can track prices of any product and are notified when they go down so they can make informed decisions. The Prickle team is a group of app developers from Melbourne, Australia who are committed to providing amazing innovative new products. Prickle is their premier app, and they are excited to share it with the world. Install Prickle from the Chrome web store and visit the official Prickle website to learn more.

