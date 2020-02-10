Stockholm, February 10, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Veg of Lund AB's shares (short name: VOLAB) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Veg of Lund belongs to the Consumer Goods sector and is the 2nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Veg of Lund is a Swedish food company specialized in plant based drinks. The company's operations are rooted in scientific food innovation research at Lund University, and its patented main product - the MyFoodie smoothie - is produced from all organic plant based ingredients. Veg of Lund is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and received the World Food Innovation Award in 2018. "Veg of Lund stands on a solid foundation based on research and commercial expertise. The company owns the patents behind its tasty and useful vegetable products and we in the company management have launched the company's first commercial product," said Thomas Olander, CEO of Veg of Lund AB. "The listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market marks a milestone for Veg of Lund, and I am looking forward to welcome our new shareholders on our joint journey, which include expanding our brand into new markets. "We welcome Veg of Lund to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Veg of Lund operates in an exciting field, and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a Nasdaq First North Growth Market listed company." Veg of Lund AB has appointed Eminova Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com