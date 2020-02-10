Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs partnership agreement with Zalaris

Pact enables Zalaris to offer Aino HealthManager - the leading SaaS-based solution of its kind - as Aino joins its marketplace as a trusted partner.

Through the reseller partnership and inclusion in the Zalaris Marketplace, customers can easily explore and procure Aino HealthManager through the overall Zalaris ecosystem, encompassing end customers across all industries. Aino HealthManager can be scaled to any enterprise in accordance with its needs analysis and assessment.

The Zalaris Marketplace is an exclusive online ecosystem for high-quality cloud-based point solutions, serving as a one-stop-shop for HR professionals. The focus is on helping enterprises drive better overall productivity and more impactful innovation supporting HR, human capital management (HCM) and payroll advances.

"Aino Health is an ideal addition to our new marketplace," says Finn Buö, Zalaris' Vice President of Alliances & Partners, who oversees the marketplace available at http://marketplace.zalaris.com. "They are proven practitioners in taking absence management and process automation to new levels of sophistication and improvement."

Zalaris CEO Hans-Petter Mellerud describes the Aino HealthManager solution as "a progressive new SaaS-based option to the Zalaris ecosystem and our growing customer base. We've always believed in strong industry partnerships to ensure we always deliver unparalleled HR, HCM and payroll value to enterprises everywhere we do business. This partnership is yet another clear step in that direction."

"We are proud to enter this agreement with Zalaris," affirms Jyrki Eklund, CEO at Aino Health. "To be included in their marketplace further attests to our caliber of solution and its value to Zalaris customers. I'm confident we will have an excellent working relationship with unlimited potential. Zalaris has a great reputation in the markets they serve, with plenty of ways to mutually engage in the digital future."

About Aino HealthManager

Aino HealthManager helps organizations ensure workability while increasing productivity, communication, and engagement. It is a digital platform that gathers corporate health management processes and measures the effectiveness of related actions. HealthManager encompasses the management of sick-leave absences, healthcare stakeholders and internal management of health-related processes. The service offers reporting and analytics tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of SaaS solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information, visit ainohealth.com.



About Zalaris

