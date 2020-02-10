Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and BASF, a world-leading chemical company, have recently signed three new long-term contracts in the Antwerp basin (Belgium). Air Liquide has been supplying BASF with gas for over 50 years in this major industrial basin, and is currently operating five production plants on siteThese new contracts are coherent with a low carbon footprint approach, in line with the Group's Climate objectives.

Leveraging on five existing onsite production plants in the Antwerp basin, Air Liquide has entered into a new 15-year agreement to renew its airgas supply to existing installations and provide additional oxygen to a new Ethylene Oxide plant to be built by BASF.

Air Liquide will also build and operate a new nitrogen removal unit (NRU) to supply BASF with high purity gas to enable a more efficient production of MDI, an important chemical component that is used in house insulation helping save energy in buildings and other applications. This new NRU is scheduled to be operational by mid-2021.

In addition, Air Liquide will purchase part of the methane fraction generated during the BASF production process and valorize it as a feedstock in its hydrogen production plants at the site contributing to circular economy and reducing CO 2 emissions up to 15,000 tons per year on the Antwerp site.

Air Liquide is a long-standing and leading gas supplier of Antwerp integrated chemical basin, the largest in Europe. The Group is also actively engaged in the initiatives to address Climate Change in the Port of Antwerp as demonstrated by a cooperation agreement signed with other leading players including BASF last December to explore the option of reducing CO 2 emissions locally.

Francois Jackow, Executive Vice-President and a member of the Executive Committee supervising activities in Europe: "We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with BASF, a strategic customer for the Group. The signature of these new contracts demonstrates Air Liquide's extensive capabilities to develop innovative and sustainable solutions and to create value for its customers over the long term. It also reflects our commitment to support our customers meet the challenge of the energy transition in line with our Climate Objectives."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200209005023/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49



BENELUX Communications

Katja De Witte

katja.dewitte@airliquide.com

+32 477 96 89 39



Investor Relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia USA

+1 610 263 8277