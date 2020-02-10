Paradigm Makes Strategic Investment in UK Sync Company Pitch & Sync

Deal Adds In-House Sync Capabilities to Paradigm's Brand Partnerships Division

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, home to a diverse roster of globally recognized artists and creators, today announced it has made a strategic investment in leading UK sync and sound branding agency, Pitch & Sync. Founded by principals Alex Lavery and Simon Robinson, the London-based boutique firm specializes in finding, creating and curating sound and music for consumer brands and other content creators. The firm additionally operates in Berlin and Amsterdam.

Pitch & Sync will continue to operate under the Pitch & Sync name but will integrate its business operations into Paradigm and work closely with Paradigm's thriving in-house Brand Partnerships team led by Commercial Director Debbie Ward.

The deal further expands Paradigm's music representation practice in the UK. After taking a majority interest in Coda Agency in 2019 following a five-year partnership, the Pitch & Sync deal - spearheaded by Paradigm's UK leadership team - broadens Paradigm's global offering in an important sector. Complementing the work of Paradigm's in-house Brand Partnerships and Corporate departments, Pitch & Sync's knowledge of the emerging artist network also provides new A&R opportunities for Paradigm.

Pitch & Sync, whose clients include global players Nike, Intel and Heineken, among others, has helped reshape the sync market from one based on 'sync' composers to one favoring adapted music from authentic indie and established music artists. It's also part of the industry's newer trend of these artists creating sound design and bespoke music for brands and platforms.

The agency has also predicated its business model on commissioning work to ensure that budgets flow back to artists in support of their original work.

"We're thrilled to be in business with Alex, Simon and the whole Pitch & Sync team. We've been collaborating for many years now and this seemed like the next natural step," said Paradigm London Partner James Whitting. "They're leaders in their field and we're excited about what Pitch & Sync can achieve in tandem with our wider Paradigm Brand Partnerships business."

"We are thrilled to have this new association with Paradigm, whose leadership in live music and powerful relationships with management will allow us to operate further upstream, grow our team and enhance our capabilities," said Pitch & Sync co-principal and co-founder Alex Lavery. "This is a game changer for us and what are able to do for our clients."

"We realized at one point that 50% of our business involved Paradigm clients, which wasn't by design, but certainly showed how aligned our sensibilities are," added co-principal and co-founder Simon Robinson. "We now have the best of both worlds, closer access and insight into Paradigm's incredible line up of artists but also the independence to adapt and commission music from all sources on behalf of our clients."

Pitch & Sync founders Lavery and Robinson first met at the record label Wall of Sound where they worked with pioneering artists such as the Propellerheads, Royksopp, The Bees and Les Rythmes Digitales/Stuart Price. The duo formed Pitch & Sync in 2006. Its first major deal, connecting brand client Motorola with rising electronic star Nathan Fake, was a pioneering example of a brand using adapted music. The deal, through Amsterdam-based agency 180°, put Pitch & Sync on the map in the UK and Amsterdam, where it has continued to operate.

Pitch & Sync represents the latest partnership for Paradigm, whose international music practice has been successfully built through relationships with leading UK music agencies. In July 2019, Paradigm acquired a majority stake in Coda Agency, now known as Paradigm Agency Ltd. Paradigm is also in partnership with X-ray Touring, and has a strategic relationship with Independent Talent Group, a leading European talent and literary agency. Paradigm Agency Ltd. currently represents over 1,000 music artists.

Paradigm's roster of globally-represented music artists includes Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson, Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, Kacey Musgraves, Liam Gallagher, Sia, Normani, Tiësto and Zedd. The agency also handles international representation outside North America for Bon Iver, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, Pusha T, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn and Take That.

ABOUT PARADIGM

Paradigm provides global representation to a diverse and dynamic roster of artists and content creators working across television, live music, motion pictures, theatre, digital, book publishing, content finance, and brand partnerships. While known for discovering and developing culturally significant artists, it's our 30-year track record of cultivating lucrative and creatively fulfilling careers for the artists we represent that sets our agency apart. Paradigm's global team is disciplined, passionate and focused on generating opportunities for our clients and partners, while never losing sight of the unique creative visions of the artists and creators we represent. For the art. For the artist.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086896/Paradigm.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086895/Pitch_and_Sync.jpg