Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), today announced that, pursuant to a 10% over-allotment, the size of its non-brokered private placement that was previously announced on January 30, 2020 and February 5, 2020, is increased by $1,000,000, to a total of up to $11,000,000. The financing will now consist of a total of up to 9,565,217 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.15 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $11,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $1.60 for a period of 36 months from the closing date. The proceeds of this private placement will be used for corporate development, facilities expansion, technology advancement, and general working capital. In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The shares issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the private placement. Closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the private placement, the use of proceeds, size and pricing of the private placement, payment of finder's fees and receipt of requisite corporate and regulatory approvals.. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation,: the Company's failure to find suitable purchasers for the private placement, the Company's failure to receive all necessary regulatory approvals and management's discretion to reallocate the use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

