TOKYO, Feb 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - The Government of Bihar, NEC Corporation and NEC Technologies India (NEC) announced a collaboration in the area of preventive healthcare services.This collaboration is aimed at promoting the health and wellness of citizens in the state of Bihar, India, by offering a periodic, home-visit health check, and encouraging citizens to change their lifestyle habits to mitigate the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes.For the first part of this project, the Government of Bihar and NEC will conduct a pilot trial from 10th February to 5th April 2020. During the period, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA(1)), appointed by the Government of Bihar, will provide a complimentary door to door health check for the approximately 5,000 citizens who are participating in this pilot on a voluntary basis.In this pilot, the ASHAs will collect details such as the height, weight, waist measurement and living habits of residents in Bihar. Based on the results, ASHAs will provide health advice and, where necessary, arrange for a consultation with an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM(2)) for further examination.NEC will develop and provide a health application capable of showing each citizen's health status and providing advice according to the data recorded by ASHAs. NEC will also provide android tablet devices, network connection, measuring equipment and training for the ASHAs and ANMs for the duration of this pilot.This collaboration helps to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations, particularly Goal 3, aiming to "ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages."Mr. Mangal Pandey, Health Minister of Bihar, said, "We are working to expand healthcare services for our people across the state. In this endeavor, NEC has come forward to carry out health check-ups and create awareness for preventive healthcare practice. I am confident, such initiatives will benefit the people of Bihar and help create a healthier society."Mr. Teruyuki Nakajima, General Manager, Corporate Business Incubation Division, NEC Corporation, said, "I'm honored to have a strong relationship with the Government of Bihar in the area of healthcare services. I sincerely hope this partnership will mark another important step for NEC in enhancing the quality of life for Indian citizens with our technologies."Mr. Piyush Sinha, Deputy Managing Director, NEC Technologies India, said, "As a leading provider of technology solutions, we are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Bihar to provide health services at the home. Through this partnership, we hope to bring a positive change towards healthcare in the state, unlock new opportunities for community health workers and bring additional value to citizens."(1) The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) is a community health worker under India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(2) The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) is a village-level health worker in India who is known as the first contact person between the community and health services.