Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) and Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ), Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ). Short name: KARE ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005506193 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 106031 ---------------------------- Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the last day of trading will be March 2, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB