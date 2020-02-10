Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN2X ISIN: KYG939541085 Ticker-Symbol: 2V3 
Frankfurt
10.02.20
08:15 Uhr
0,244 Euro
-0,004
-1,61 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,240
0,258
11:54
0,226
0,258
12:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VPOWER
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0,244-1,61 %