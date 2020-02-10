Condor Capital Management: Condor Capital's Ken Schapiro Recognized as One of 2020's Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / We are honored to announce that Ken Schapiro, Founder and President of Condor Capital, has been selected as one of the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2020. He is currently #15 in the north New Jersey rankings. This marks the first year he has received this prestigious placement.

Advisors for this list are selected after extensive research and interviewing as part of SHOOK Research's careful methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to: weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit "best practices" when working with clients.

For a link to the full rankings, please click here.

Condor Capital Management

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 20 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

