Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global board games market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The developments in content design and improvements in gameplay quality are driving the board games market. The rising inclination of manufacturers towards developing story-driven board games and providing detailed illustrations to offer immersive experiences to customers will further propel the growth of the market. In addition, the development of story arc and character updates in board games, owing to licensing deals between the game developers and movie and TV franchises is also contributing to the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the growing support through crowdfunding platforms will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Board Games Market: Growing support through crowdfunding platforms

Fund raising is an important aspect in the development of a high-quality game. Crowdfunding platforms, such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo, help vendors to actively seek funding for developing their games. It helps developers to access the market demand of their products and also supports independent game developers to pitch their products in the market. This increases the participation of the new players in the market. Therefore, with the growing support of the crowdfunding platforms, the board games market will grow during the forecast period.

"Rising popularity of strategy-based games will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Board Games Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the board games market by product (tabletop, card and dice and role-playing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The Europe region led the board games market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growing demand for premium strategy-based board games.

