Building on the success of their second Smart Buildings Innovation Summit Europe 2019 event, independent research firm Verdantix will host its third event, and inaugural North American summit, focused on smart building technologies for the real estate and facilities management sector, which will take place in New York on May 19.

The 2020 summit builds on the success of the 2019 Verdantix Smart Buildings Summit, which included VP-level speakers from Vodafone, IBM, Virgin Media, British Land and Lendlease, and over 100 senior executives, including attendees from The Bank of England, European Central Bank, Cushman Wakefield, Public Health England, Sir Robert McAlpine and Verizon.

The Smart Building Technologies Summit North America 2020, will gather over 100 real estate, facilities management and technology executives to discuss how they most effectively utilise innovative technologies to optimise workplaces and improve the value of their buildings. Topics covered by the 2020 Verdantix Smart Building Technologies Summit will include:

What digitisation means for Heads of Real Estate and FM

Where is Proptech going

Getting started with a Building Technology programme

Measuring the success of your technology programme

The digital workplace imperative

IoT to Digital Twins

"Our research shows that spending on Smart Building software will grow significantly to $7 billion over the coming years, as customers demand more sophisticated software tools" said Verdantix Principal Analyst, Susan Clarke. "With North America set to lead spending on real estate software, this event will be vital to executives in the industry to learn from corporate real estate and facilities leaders from across multiple industries and give them the knowledge they need to successfully implement technologies that deliver value to their business."

The summit venue, WeWork NYC Broad St, is conveniently located in the heart of New York city. Many of the world's leading real estate technology vendors will be in attendance on the day, including Platinum sponsor Horizant, Gold sponsors Tango and SpaceIQ, and Silver sponsors Pointguard and Spacewell.

The 2020 Verdantix Smart Building Technologies Summit has sponsorship opportunities designed to meet the needs of specialist and global Real Estate and Facilities Management technology vendors and consultants. To learn about available sponsorship packages, email Jonathan Russell (jrussell@verdantix.com) for details.

Real Estate and Facilities executives can register for a complimentary pass here.

