Riber's FY19 revenue numbers show a 7% year-on-year increase to €33.4m, with a more than doubling in revenues from molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems offsetting substantially lower evaporator sales. The order book at the end of December 2019 totalled €28.7m, which is 76% of our FY20 revenue estimate. We will leave our estimates unchanged until the full results are announced in April.

