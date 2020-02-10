The global cationic surfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005329/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cationic surfactants market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cationic surfactants can dissolve grease, oils, and fats. This has increased their use in industrial cleaning applications such as heavy equipment cleaning, bulk storage tank cleaning, degreasing, wiping, and floor cleaning. In consumer cleaning applications, they are used with anionic surfactants to reduce the surface tension between water and dirt on clothes. They also exhibit excellent cleaning capabilities in hard water and acidic environment. The increasing use of cationic surfactants in consumer and industrial cleaning applications will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30247
As per Technavio, the increase in R&D activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global Cationic Surfactants Market: Increase in R&D Activities
Amines are the building blocks for cationic surfactants. Currently, its production mainly relies on fossil fuels. Hence, vendors are increasing their R&D efforts to produce bio-based amines from alternative ways. For instance, in 2018, Eastman Chemical Company collaborated with Ghent University and other partners to produce bio-based amines. Such R&D activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the global cationic surfactants market during the forecast period.
"Consolidation of the global cationic surfactants market and the increasing use of cationic surfactants in niche applications will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Global Cationic Surfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market report segments the global cationic surfactants marketbyapplication (home care and industrial cleaning, personal care, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing consumption of cationic surfactants in detergent, personal care, and textile applications in the region.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005329/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com/