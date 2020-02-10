The global cationic surfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005329/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cationic surfactants market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cationic surfactants can dissolve grease, oils, and fats. This has increased their use in industrial cleaning applications such as heavy equipment cleaning, bulk storage tank cleaning, degreasing, wiping, and floor cleaning. In consumer cleaning applications, they are used with anionic surfactants to reduce the surface tension between water and dirt on clothes. They also exhibit excellent cleaning capabilities in hard water and acidic environment. The increasing use of cationic surfactants in consumer and industrial cleaning applications will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30247

As per Technavio, the increase in R&D activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cationic Surfactants Market: Increase in R&D Activities

Amines are the building blocks for cationic surfactants. Currently, its production mainly relies on fossil fuels. Hence, vendors are increasing their R&D efforts to produce bio-based amines from alternative ways. For instance, in 2018, Eastman Chemical Company collaborated with Ghent University and other partners to produce bio-based amines. Such R&D activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the global cationic surfactants market during the forecast period.

"Consolidation of the global cationic surfactants market and the increasing use of cationic surfactants in niche applications will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Cationic Surfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global cationic surfactants marketbyapplication (home care and industrial cleaning, personal care, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing consumption of cationic surfactants in detergent, personal care, and textile applications in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005329/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/