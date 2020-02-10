The Italian oil super major says its latest, 31 MW facility takes it to 80 MW of installed capacity across 13 solar plants in five Italian regions. Some 70% of the power generated by the new project will be used by Eni chemicals subsidiary Versalis.Italian oil and gas giant Eni has completed a 31 MW solar plant on one of its chemical industry sites in Sardinia. The state-controlled company today announced it has completed work on 60ha of its 1,200ha property in the Porto Torres site of national interest at Sassari. In a press release issued to announce completion of the project, Eni said the PV ...

