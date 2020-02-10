Marflow, a London-based company that discovers, advises and invests in up-and-coming young entrepreneurs in the UK and internationally, is excited to announce a new appointment to its Advisory Board, Mr. Alphie Yip.

"Many are worried about the implications of a post-Brexit UK, but we see a bright and optimistic future ahead especially in relation to the wealth of talent concentrated here, which we believe will continue to grow even more," a representative from Marflow adds. "We strongly believe that the UK will continue to thrive and attract talented minds from across the world for many, many years to come."

Marflow searches for people with high potential and aims to give them the freedom, strategy and capital they need to succeed. Among the criteria Marflow cites as important in entrepreneurs they are looking to work with is a high level of self-awareness, the ability to be vocally self-critical, and the belief in sustaining long term growth. Marflow already has existing investments in the UK; one of the more prominent ones includes Trifecta Retail Ventures, a UK based e-commerce company.

Mr. Yip, who joins Marflow's advisory board as an advisor on the landscape and unique challenges that young entrepreneurs across London and the rest of the UK have to deal with, is a fourth-year medical student at UCL in London. Alongside his studies, he runs a YouTube channel with a medical school focus, from videos that give advice to those thinking of applying to medical school to glimpses of a day in the life of a medical student. Mr. Yip is currently exploring different avenues to expand on this advice and to help students enter the medical school of their dreams in the UK.

"I am honored to join Marflow's advisory board and support Marflow's search for entrepreneurs to work with and support. We share the same optimism for the future, and I greatly look forward to this journey!" Mr Yip said.

About Marflow: Marflow is a London-based company committed to discovering, investing and fueling tomorrow's entrepreneurs.

