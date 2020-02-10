Researchers have found strong anodic activity in disordered particles of magnesium chromium oxide. Unlike conventional, ordered nanocrystals, the disordered particles reportedly achieved reversible magnesium extraction and insertion.Researchers from University College London and the University of Illinois at Chicago are seeking to improve magnesium-based batteries using disordered particles of magnesium chromium oxide (MgCr2O4). The scientists compared the behavior of 5-nanometer, disordered particles with that of traditional, ordered magnesium chromium oxide material with a thickness of 7nm. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...