The Nathan Abbott Team Announces New Residential Development on Florida's Emerald Coast

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Luxury coastal living, peaceful getaways and exhilarating outdoor activities are just a few of the amenities offered at The Preserve at Inlet Beach by Bluscape Group.

This new residential development along the beautiful Emerald Coast of Florida is ideally located in Inlet Beach, just north of Scenic 30A, bordering popular Rosemary and Alys Beach. Prospective residents in search of paradise may look no further.

The Nathan Abbott Team, a family-owned business of Emerald Coast natives, is the exclusive sales team behind the project. Their customer-centric approach and core values, which include being supportive, working hard, accepting responsibility, and having a positive attitude, have earned them the trust and satisfaction of their customers for over 18 years. "We take pride in raising a higher standard of expectation," shared Nathan Abbott. "We truly work together in a family dynamic and cherish introducing people to our spectacular coastline, which heals souls." The team remains in the top 1% of sales production in their area and their familiarity and experience with the local real estate market position them with the knowledge necessary to provide quality service.

The Preserve at Inlet Beach offers four different floor plans - The Powell, The Stallworth, The Draper, and The Campbell - featuring luxurious standard features and high-end finishes. They range in size, approximately, between 1,800 and 2,700 square feet and prices start in the low $400's. Floor plans can be accessed and downloaded and those interested in touring a fully furnished model home can schedule an appointment through the development's website or by calling 850-724-2975.

New homeowners will enjoy local area attractions including the largest public beach access in Walton County, Camp Helen State Park, Lake Powell, Pier Park, 30 Avenue, family dining and entertainment along Scenic Hwy. 30A, and so much more. In addition, residents will benefit from the soon-to-be-built Pedestrian Underpass on Highway 98. The project, which has been approved to be fully funded by the state, aims to reduce the risk for pedestrians and drivers in Walton County. The pedestrian tunnel is expected to be completed by the year 2021.

About Nathan Abbott Team

The Nathan Abbott Team specializes in real estate services along Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast. They are natives to the area and would be honored to serve you. For more information, please call (850) 610-0110, or visit http://www.NathanAbbottTeam.com. The office is located at 9657 Highway 98 West, Miramar Beach, FL 32550.

About Bluscape Group

Bringing our experience in high-end community development, from Northwest Florida to South Florida, our dedicated team is well-equipped for building luxury lifestyle homes.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Nathan Abbott Team

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575754/The-Nathan-Abbott-Team-Announces-New-Residential-Development-on-Floridas-Emerald-Coast