Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited: Indonesia Energy to Present at NobleCon16 on February 17, 2020

JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that Frank C. Ingriselli, IEC's President, will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Mr. Ingriselli's presentation will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time in the Terrace Ballroom.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the IEC's website (www.indo-energy.com) and also at the following link:

http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/3a6363e5bf0e4c51b4b235b5e11b82511d.

The webcast will be archived on IEC's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Presentation Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time - Terrace Ballroom

Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Mr. Ingriselli's presentation will provide an overview of IEC and its oil and gas production and exploration activities in Indonesia. He will also answer questions from attendees and be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with IEC, please contact Mr. Scott Gordon at CORE IR: scottg@coreir.com.

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and related video presentations of or relating to Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated results of IEC's exploration and production activities) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of IEC's registration statement and related prospectus for the IEC's initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact :

Frank C. Ingriselli

President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com

Public Relations Contact :

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

Phone: +1 (212) 389-9782 x 101

Email: clyburn@tradigitalir.com

Investor Relations:

Scott Gordon

CORE IR

516 222 2560

Media Relations :

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917 885 7378

SOURCE: Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575824/Indonesia-Energy-to-Present-at-NobleCon16-on-February-17-2020