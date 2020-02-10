Liberty Global will continue to bring critically-acclaimed Netflix content to customers across Europe

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, today announced a multi-year deal with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) that will continue to offer 11 million video customers in Europe convenient access to the Netflix service, including some of today's most popular and award-winning series, movies and original content, such as The Irishman, Sex Education and The Witcher

The partnership follows Liberty Global's commitment to leverage its next-generation Gigabit speed broadband networks to provide its customers with their favorite streaming content, alongside world-class broadcast and on demand programming on the main TV screens in the home, in a truly seamless and flexible viewer experience.

Liberty Global is a first mover in this space, with its own Virgin Media in the UK being the first TV and broadband provider in Europe to launch Netflix within its advanced digital television platform seven years ago. In that time, Virgin Media has proven the success of the partnership as approximately half of its V6 video subscribers regularly access Netflix content on their TV sets, and embedding the service on Liberty Global set top boxes delivers significantly higher net promoter and customer satisfaction scores. Today Netflix is available on the Horizon platform in nearly every country operated by Liberty Global. And with this agreement, Liberty Global will continue to enhance functionality and overall integration of Netflix within its offering, beginning again with its UK operation.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Netflix and continue to provide the best of all worlds in content on a single, intuitive platform," said Enrique Rodriguez, CTO, Liberty Global. "Our customers are savvy. And with one voice control command, they can continue to directly access the programming they want on networks that deliver reliable, uninterrupted viewing. Netflix is a global leader in streaming content, and that's precisely a partner we want for our customers."

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Lionsgate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

