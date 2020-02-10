CORT Collects Nearly 70,000 Pounds of Food with Move For Hunger in 2019

Furniture rental and retail company supports national nonprofit's mission to combat food insecurity.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Through its partnership with Move For Hunger, CORT, the nation's leading provider of transition services, gathered and delivered close to 70,000 pounds of food in 2019, the equivalent of 58,000 meals.

Move For Hunger, a nonprofit that mobilizes the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger, currently partners with more than 1,000 moving companies, realtors, corporate housing providers, relocation management companies and apartment communities across the United States and Canada to collect and deliver food to local food banks.

Because many people throw out or leave behind food when they move, Move For Hunger teams up with companies across the country like CORT to pick up the unwanted, non-perishable food items and deliver it to local food banks. CORT has been a Move For Hunger partner since 2017 and has activated the program in 57 districts, including Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

"We are excited that CORT's support for Move For Hunger continues to gain momentum across our entire footprint in the United States," said Lisa Woodworth, Senior VP of Marketing at CORT. "Knowing that our contributions directly help families in our local communities that may be struggling with food insecurity makes the entire CORT team proud of this amazing partnership."

Since CORT's partnership began with Move For Hunger, the furniture rental company has delivered close to 84,000 meals to communities struggling with food insecurity in their signature red trucks. Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, DC, were the top CORT districts for collecting and delivering food donations in 2019. Among the four markets, Boston collected the most with 10,000 pounds of food, equating to 8,500 meals delivered.

"Reducing national food waste is our number one mission," said Adam Lowy, executive director, Move For Hunger. "Companies like CORT, with a commitment to giving back and close ties to apartment communities on a national level, allow us to rescue even more non-perishable food items and provide food for families who are less-fortunate."

If you would like to partner with Move For Hunger, please visit moveforhunger.org/get-involved/ for more information.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 13 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

