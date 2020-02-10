Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - HEMP FOR HEALTH INC. (CSE:HFH) ("H4H" or the "Company"), a cultivator and distributor of premium "Made in Tuscany" CBD products, is pleased to announce that its shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under symbol "9HH".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operated by Deutsche Börse Group is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. The Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and Internationally.

The Company's Legal Entity Identifier or "LEI" number is: 875500IA3J9AL2R9C358

Our trading symbols are: (CSE:HFH) and (FSE: 9HH)

About Hemp for Health Inc.:

Hemp for Health is a cultivator and distributor of premium CBD products with an exclusive, long-term contract for land with farmers in the Tuscan region of Italy for the purpose of yielding the highest quality hemp-based CBD. Our focus is to offer the absolute best in natural and organic CBD products to our customers, and that starts with pristine soil, seeds, and sun. (See further details available in the Company's filings on SEDAR. www.sedar.com )

