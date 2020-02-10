Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("the Company"), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. CEO of the Company, Seth Shaw, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that Tauriga Sciences Inc. is an Affiliate Vendor to the National Association of College Stores or the NACS (# 113921) and will be operating a Corporate Exhibitor at the CAMEX - NACS Tradeshow in New Orleans (February 9-11, 2020). "This will be our fifth major trade show since November 12th, 2019," said Shaw. "This one is particularly interesting for us. We are a certified vendor of the National Association of College Stores, which means that we're licensed to sell our products to the college stores and campus bookstores," shared Shaw. "Our company is operating a main floor corporate exhibitor booth, so it's a great opportunity for us," he continued, noting that there are currently over 4,000 campus bookstores throughout the country.

"A few large universities have already expressed very significant levels of interest," shared Shaw. "Although there are no guarantees, I fully expect some of these will translate into major purchase orders in the near future," he added. Shaw then explained that the Company has already facilitated meetings with multiple campus bookstore managers. "I can tell you that is something that I believe will be the next great growth area for this company."

Jolly then commented on the increasing presence of CBD products in gas stations and asked if this is an advantage that the Company could capitalize on. "The gas station and convenience store opportunity is probably the best opportunity that Tauriga has to grow into millions or even several million dollars of revenue," said Shaw. "It is a compelling opportunity and it's a high market opportunity," he added. "In the near term, I expect that there will be a substantial or major press release addressing this."

"What are your thoughts on revenues in the first and second quarter of 2020?" asked Jolly. "I am very optimistic about how our product will perform during calendar 2020, but I am going to defer that answer until our next call because there are so many things that can happen within a matter of days, if not a few weeks," said Shaw.

"What type of research and development capabilities does Tauriga have in place right now?" asked Jolly. "We have a laboratory setup where we're capable of testing flavors, increasing concentrations, adding additional products to our gum; We can make some that have caffeine, CBD, B12, and we can do license agreements. We have a very sophisticated laboratory and research and development protocol setup," said Shaw. "It's one of the really undervalued aspects of this company, and it's something that I think will play a much larger role later this year."

Shaw closed the interview by discussing the Company's potential revenues for 2020, as well as their upcoming pharmaceutical project. "We have great products that have proven that they are able to be successful in the marketplace," said Shaw. "What we're capable of achieving could be remarkable," closed Shaw, while encouraging listeners to visit www.taurigum.com.

To hear Seth Shaw's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7500425-ceo-of-tauriga-sciences-inc-seth-shaw-updates-the-stock-day-podcast-on-its-2020-growth-strategy

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or "CBD") infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On December 6, 2019 the Company announced that it completed the initial production run (thereby expanding its existing product lines) with the introduction of a 25mg Vegan CBD Isolate Infused vegan gummy ("gum drop"), branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

The Company has also announced the development of a Cannabigerol ("CBG") Isolate infused version of Tauri-Gum. The flavor that has been selected is Starfruit/Peach and each piece of gum will contain 10mg of CBG Isolate / Each blister pack will contain 80mg of CBG Isolate. The Company expects to commence production during its 4thFiscal Quarter of 2020 (January 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020).

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," believes, "hopes," "believes," or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management's present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Tauriga's Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

