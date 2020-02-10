Anzeige
IAR Systems Invites Visitors of Embedded World 2020 to Free In-booth Seminars

IAR Systems offers three full days of free seminars at booth 5-340 at embedded world 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, is proud to present the company's extensive in-booth seminar program at embedded world 2020. During all three days of the exhibition, IAR Systems together with partners will share its expertise on topics such as IoT security, debugging, code quality, C/C++ development, RISC-V development and cloud solutions.

For the seventh consecutive year, IAR Systems offers an extensive in-booth seminar program at embedded world, presented in 20 min slots from 10:00 to the closing of the exhibition each day. In addition to the seminars, IAR Systems will demonstrate the newly launched IAR Academy On Demand, that brings online training courses to IAR Systems' existing technical training program, and visitors will be able to get a live preview and try IAR Academy On Demand directly at the booth.

IAR Systems is exhibiting at booth 5-340 at embedded world 2020, February 25 - February 27, in Nuremberg, Germany. More information is available at www.iar.com/embeddedworld2020.

The complete seminar program is:

Tuesday, February 25

10:00-10:20

Boost your skills with new IAR Academy On Demand
Vin D'Agostino, IAR Academy Manager, IAR Systems

10:30-10:50

Debugging all the way up to the cloud with IAR Embedded Workbench
Aaron Bauch, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

11:00-11:20

Adapt to the latest requirements in functional safety standards
Shawn Prestridge, Senior Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

11:30-11:50

Develop your Edge solutions with IAR Systems' AWS Cloud visibility integrated
Paul Butler, Partner Solutions Architect IoT, AWS

12:00-12:20

Protect intellectual property and deliver secure, encrypted code with C-Trust
Shawn Prestridge, Senior Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

12:30-12:50

Stay ahead with the latest advances in RISC-V development tools
Michael Fuhrmann, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

13:00-13:20

Simplify development with Endpoint AI on Arm
David Henry, Senior Product Manager, Arm

13:30-13:50

Automate building in IAR Embedded Workbench with CMake
David Källberg, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

14:00-14:20

Future-proof your products with secure provisioning
Chris Jones, Senior Field Application Engineer, Secure Thingz

14:30-14:50

Migrate from GCC to IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V
Felipe Torrezan, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

15:00-15:20

Industrial IEC 61508: SIL 2 applications with IAR Embedded Workbench and Microchip MCU's
Anand Rangarajan, Product Marketing Manager, Microchip

15:30-15:50

Enhance production control with Secure Desktop Provisioner
Chris Jones, Senior Field Application Engineer, Secure Thingz

16:00-16:20

Work with custom RISC-V ISA extensions
Felipe Torrezan, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

16:30-16:50

Implement secure coding with SEI CERT C
Michael Fuhrmann, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

17:00-17:20

Achieve DAP multicore debugging in mixed architecture systems
David Källberg, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

17:30-17:50

Maximize ML performance with IAR Embedded Workbench
Aaron Bauch, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

Wednesday, February 26

10:00-10:20

Boost your skills with the new IAR Academy On Demand
Vin D'Agostino, IAR Academy Manager, IAR Systems

10:30-10:50

Debugging all the way up to the cloud with IAR Embedded Workbench
Aaron Bauch, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

11:00-11:20

Adapt to the latest requirements in functional safety standards
Shawn Prestridge, Senior Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

11:30-11:50

Make use of modern C++ to improve security, stability and extensibility
Roland Domke, Senior Consultant, DXC Technology

12:00-12:20

Protect intellectual property and deliver secure, encrypted code with C-Trust
Shawn Prestridge, Senior Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

12:30-12:50

Stay ahead with the latest advances in RISC-V development tools
Michael Fuhrmann, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

13:00-13:20

Using IAR Systems' tools for rapid deployment of TensorFlow Lite on NXP MCUs
Markus Levy, Director ML, NXP

13:30-13:50

Automate building in IAR Embedded Workbench with CMake
David Källberg, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

14:00-14:20

Future-proof your products with secure provisioning
Chris Jones, Senior Field Application Engineer, Secure Thingz

14:30-14:50

NSITEXE DR1000C: An Embedded Vector Processor IP for Automotive and Industrial Applications
Koji Adachi, Project Manager, NSITEXE Inc.

15:00-15:20

Qt for MCU-driven applications
Aurindam Jana, Senior Director, Qt

15:30-15:50

Enhance production control with Secure Desktop Provisioner
Chris Jones, Senior Field Application Engineer, Secure Thingz

16:00-16:20

Work with custom RISC-V ISA extensions
Felipe Torrezan, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

16:30-16:50

Implement secure coding with SEI CERT C
Michael Fuhrmann, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

17:00-17:20

Achieve DAP multicore debugging in mixed architecture systems
David Källberg, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

17:30-17:50

Maximize ML performance with IAR Embedded Workbench
Aaron Bauch, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

Thursday, February 27

10:00-10:20

Boost your skills with the new IAR Academy Om Demand
Vin D'Agostino, IAR Academy Manager, IAR Systems

10:30-10:50

Debugging all the way up to the cloud with IAR Embedded Workbench
Aaron Bauch, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

11:00-11:20

Adapt to the latest requirements in functional safety standards
Shawn Prestridge, Senior Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

11:30-11:50

Secure General Purpose STM32 MCUs to accelerate a smarter and more secure connected world
Christophe Mani, Ecosystem Marketing Manager - Security, ST

12:00-12:20

Protect intellectual property and deliver secure, encrypted code with C-Trust
Shawn Prestridge, Senior Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

12:30-12:50

Stay ahead with the latest advances in RISC-V development tools
Michael Fuhrmann, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

13:00-13:20

Unlock the power of SiFive's MCUs with IAR Systems tools
Drew Barbier, Product Marketing Manager, SiFive

13:30-13:50

Automate building in IAR Embedded Workbench with CMake
David Källberg, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

14:00-14:20

Future-proof your products with secure provisioning
Chris Jones, Senior Field Application Engineer, Secure Thingz

14:30-14:50

Migrate from GCC to IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V
Felipe Torrezan, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

15:00-15:20

Develop with FreeRTOS and IAR Embedded Workbench on RISC-V
Richard Barry, Principal Engineer, AWS

15:30-15:50

Enhance production control with Secure Desktop Provisioner
Chris Jones, Senior Field Application Engineer, Secure Thingz

16:00-16:20

Work with custom RISC-V ISA extensions
Felipe Torrezan, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

16:30-16:50

Implement secure coding with SEI CERT C
Michael Fuhrmann, Field Application Engineer, IAR Systems

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-invites-visitors-of-embedded-world-2020-to-free-in-booth-seminars,c3031769

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3031769/1191320.pdf

Release

