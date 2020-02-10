GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs Exclusive Reseller Partnership For The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas, A Global Financial Center, For Its Cybersecurity, Secure Data Management And Secure Communications Cloud Services

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (OTCQB:SWISF) and (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT).

GlobeX Data Ltd. (https://globexdatagroup.com) The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Reseller in the Bahamas for its cybersecurity and secure communications and data management cloud services, DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk, Custodia and Sekur, GlobeX's latest service geared for executives and High Net-Worth individuals ("HNWIs") to be launched in Q2 2020.

The Company has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Sebastian Alliance Group LLC ("SAG") to resell all its cybersecurity and secure communications and secure data management cloud services. In addition, SAG shall have a non-exclusive right to resell GlobeX's services worldwide for a period of five years as well. The Agreement is automatically renewable for consecutive 12 months periods after the initial five years. Sebastian Alliance Group LLC has over 15 years of experience in Banking IT management, development and implementation of several e-banking solutions for various global banks and financial institutions.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "Interest in our cybersecurity, secure communications and secure data management services is high, especially in the Bahamas, which is a global financial and wealth management hub. Clients that expressed interests are law firms and financial institutions, wealth management firms and family offices. We are very pleased to be able to offer our secure cloud services for communications and data management to the financial industry in general, as the financial industry represents almost a third of all cyber-attacks globally and there is an urgent need to protect the billions of dollars in transactions occurring on a daily basis. We are here to help all individuals, businesses and government organizations in the reduction of cyber risks. Cyber warfare and cybercrime are hitting new highs in the world and there is no end in sight. GlobeX is here to help mitigate those risks to the best of our ability, and clients are seeing the unique proposition we are offering."

According to The Bahamas Guide (https://www.thebahamasguide.com), The Bahamas is one of the financial centers of the Caribbean, with approximately 400 banks from over thirty-six different countries registered in the country. Financial services produce some 15 percent of GDP and is the second-largest industry after tourism. The asset base of the Bahamas' banking center is in excess of $200 billion, positioning it among the top ten countries in the world, behind the USA, the UK, Japan, Switzerland and others, with Capital-asset ratios average 11%. Private banking, portfolio management, and mutual fund administration have gained in importance in recent years, reinforcing the international community's recognition of the Bahamas as a safe repository of the financial assets of both individuals and corporations.

