Reference designs pair Crestron's Flex platform with Logitech's Video Collaboration solutions to provide the best user and room experience

Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, has announced a new partnership with Logitech to deliver a premier video conferencing, room control, scheduling, and management experience for rooms of any size.

"This is the coming together of two industry leaders to deliver the best room experience to our customers. It's what they want," said Randy Klein, president and CEO, Crestron. "Collaborating with Logitech helps us expand our unified communications offerings and helps our customers attain their goal for a more intelligent workplace."

"Crestron is a giant in the AV and digital media space and we're excited about combining their leading products with our video collaboration solutions," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager, Logitech Video Collaboration. "Not only will our joint solutions provide great value to our customers, but also to the AV channels who want the ability to mix and match solutions."

These workplace solutions pair the Crestron Flex C series with Logitech MeetUp, Logitech Rally or Logitech Rally Plus to deliver a complete unified communications experience for small, medium, and large rooms. Each system is compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms, providing greater choice and flexibility for customers. In addition, each system includes room booking capability powered by Crestron Room Scheduling, as well as a Management portal powered by Crestron XiO Cloud, that seamlessly integrates Logitech's Sync APIs, aggregating Logitech and Crestron products into one common management platform. This enables support teams to easily manage all of the technology in a meeting room with a simple set of tools, while also providing key insights about how employees work and how the workspace is being utilized.

Crestron and Logitech technology work together to provide customers a seamless room experience from videoconferencing to advanced room controls such as lighting, occupancy sensors, wireless presentation, source switching, and beyond.

"This 'meet in the market' partnership is a true case of 1+1 3," explains Ira M. Weinstein, founder of analyst firm Recon Research. "Crestron brings a full line of certified unified communication solutions and cloud management platform, with Logitech bringing additional audio and video capabilities for small, medium, and large spaces. As a result, customers gain access to a broader range of vetted product bundles that are easy to buy, easy to deploy, and easy to manage."

Demonstrations will be available at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam in the Crestron booth in Hall 2, Stand C20 and you can also see it in the Logitech booth in Hall 11, Stand D134

Products and reference designs are available today through respective authorized dealers. Crestron XiO Cloud integration will launch summer 2020.

For more information on Crestron Flex Unified Communication solutions, please visit: https://www.crestron.com/flex

For more information on Logitech's complete lineup of video conferencing solutions, please visit: https://www.logitech.com/vc

