SpendEdge has been monitoring the global web hosting services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 200 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005369/en/

Read the 125-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Web Hosting Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Internet-enabled devices are gradually becoming common across every household. This is serving as a platform for industries that are leveraging mobile applications to promote their products and services to a wider audience via such hand-held devices. This is consequently increasing the demand for mobile application hosting services. The e-commerce industry is one of the primary beneficiaries of this service which is expected to register more than 63% of e-commerce sales on the mobile platform. This is significantly contributing to the spend momentum in the global web hosting services industry.

Spend growth in the web hosting services industry in North America is being favored by the high level of Internet penetration that is easing the adoption of online platforms by businesses, including new ventures. Factors such as access to technology, skilled labor, easy access to finance, a supportive regulatory framework, and the necessary infrastructure facilities are favoring business growth in Europe. This growth is creating the requirement of web hosting services in this region.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the industry price trends

According to the price forecasts, the exponentially growing demand for data centers will increase their prices, which will influence the overall price structure in the web hosting services industry over the forecast period.





Web hosting service providers are accounting for substantial investments in technological innovation to offer efficient network solutions and upgrade wired and wireless networks, including satellites. This is projected to increase service providers' OPEX which, in turn, will have an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement spend in the web hosting services industry.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers achieve a mutually beneficial partnership with service providers

Engage with service providers who offer mobile applications for monitoring websites

Certain service providers in the web hosting services industry are offering mobile applications that enable buyers to carry out functions such as website creation and monitor the performance of their website from the convenience of their handheld devices. This offers convenience to buyers and helps them manage their hosting needs on the go.

Investing in demand forecasting and spend management measures

Buyers must explore opportunities to integrate planning and management activities using analytics to gain better control over their procurement spend. This will also allow them to consolidate the supply base easily as well as segment service providers depending on requirements and spend on each service provider. For instance, buyers can engage with service providers who offer managed or unmanaged hosting services for dedicated, shared, and virtual private servers to effectively fulfill requirements.

The top web hosting service providers enlisted in this report

This web hosting services industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top service providers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Amazon.com Inc.

Equinix Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Profile: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the web hosting services industry.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Web hosting services industry spend segmentation by region

Web hosting services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for web hosting service providers

Web hosting service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the web hosting services industry

Web hosting services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the web hosting services industry

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Data Center Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global IT Application Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005369/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us