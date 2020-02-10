Concord Summit Capital Announces the Commencement of its Operations Headquartered In Miami, Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Concord Summit Capital, LLC ("CSC") announces the commencement of operations. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, CSC is a partnership between Summit Investment Management ("Summit"), Concord Wilshire Companies ("Concord Wilshire") and Kevin O'Grady, who is also its Managing Director. The formation of CSC will facilitate the expansion of Concord and Summit's core platforms to provide world-class capital market services to the commercial real estate industry, including debt and equity investments. CSC has a national presence and will service clients from its headquarters in Miami, as well as regional offices located in Los Angeles and Denver.

Summit is a private investment firm headquartered in Denver, Colo. Concord Wilshire is a national real estate development and investment company headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin O'Grady was formerly Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Walker and Dunlop and is now the Managing Director of CSC.

With over 40 years of commercial real estate finance and related industry experience, O'Grady is a recognized leader in providing solutions to commercial real estate transactions for all types of asset classes. In his combined experience, he has been responsible for the development of more than 10 million square feet of commercial real estate, 23 master-planned housing communities, six million square feet of commercial leasing and more than $20 billion in structured finance closings.

Summit's President and CEO, CJ Burger, notes that "The formation of CSC reflects the continued growth and expansion of Summit's investment platform. We are very proud to have Kevin as the Managing Director of our latest venture." Burger is also Co-CIO and Co-Founder of CSC.

CSC is positioned to be a leading intermediary between sponsors and providers of capital for commercial real estate debt and equity financing. CSC provides three independent services across its investment platform. The Advisory team provides fee-based advisory services for debt and equity transactions for commercial real estate capitalizations, ranging from $3 million to $1 billion. The Investment team acquires distressed assets and non-performing loans from banks and financial institutions across the nation. The CSC Fund One team originates commercial real estate debt and invests in equity structures in transactions ranging from $2 million to $35 million. For more details, please see www.concordsummit.com

"I am excited to bring together all of our complementary talents, capabilities and expertise to operate one of the most creative capital markets advisory and investment firms in the US. The formation of CSC marks Concord Wilshire's commitment to expand our real estate business to offer a broader platform of services," said Nate Sirang, President of Concord Wilshire. Sirang is also Co-CIO and Co-Founder of CSC.

"Partnering with Summit and Concord Wilshire to create CSC establishes an exciting new chapter in my career, brings substantial resources to Miami and other national markets we trade in, and provides our clients with an unmatched collection of competencies to create flexible financial solutions for complex real estate transactions. I look forward to growing CSC's business nationally," said Kevin O'Grady. O'Grady is also Co-CIO and Co-Founder of CSC.

Summit Investment Management is a private investment firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of distressed debt and opportunistic credit situations. Since inception, Summit has closed in excess of 400 transactions with institutions across the country and around the world, including under-performing and distressed debt, corporate restructurings, complex credit transactions and joint ventures. Summit has invested more than $1.8 billion across a vast spectrum of industries and capital structures with transactions sizes ranging from $1 million to $75 million. Summit Investment Management has been in business for 18 years. (www.summit-investment.com)

Concord Wilshire is a nationally recognized leader in residential, resort, and mixed-use real estate development and construction with over $10 billion in total value of developed and acquired assets. Since 1992, Concord Wilshire has been developing, constructing, and investing in distinguished real estate assets in major markets throughout the United States. Concord Wilshire has received an array of accolades for many of its developments throughout the nation in recognition of its commitment to development, marketing, architectural design, and interior design. Concord Wilshire has a successful and extensive track record that spans multiple investment cycles. (www.concordwilshire.com)

