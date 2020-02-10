FactMR: Cocoa Butter Sales to Valuate in Excess of US$ 8 Bn by 2028; Adoption in Non-chocolate Product Categories to Accelerate, Concludes a New Fact.MR Study

Leading companies in the global cocoa butter market are eying profits in developing economies through operational expansion, leveraging major reduction of duties on cocoa bean imports.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Set to gain a multi-billion-dollar opportunity between 2019 and 2028, the global cocoa butter market will surpass revenues worth US$ 8 Bn by 2028-end. Increasing involvement of manufacturers in innovating production methods of cocoa butter is adding a new dimension of growth to the market. A new Fact.MR study reveals that increasing popularity of non-chocolate cocoa products remain instrumental to the growth of cocoa butter market.

"Greater emphasis of farmers on sharpening profit margins in major cocoa producing countries such as Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana is shaping the market as an organized sector," says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of a 170-page study on the cocoa butter market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4467

Cocoa Butter Market: Key Findings

Application of cocoa butter in confectionary will expand 1.7X through 2028.

Conventional variant accounts for over 90% of global cocoa butter sales; organic variants are gaining rapid traction recently.

Deodorized cocoa butter holds more than half of the market value, with demand concentrated in food & beverages industry.

Rising consumption of cocoa butter in non-chocolate segments such as bakery, dairy, and frozen desserts continue to fuel market growth.

Explore 94 tables, 177 figures in the study. Request ToC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/4467/cocoa-butter-market

Cocoa Butter Market: Key Driving Factors

Heightening demand for hand-made, premium, and artisanal products will drive cocoa butter sales in the near future.

Low availability of potential substitutes, owing to regulatory framework and sustained consumer preferences, will push steady market growth.

Consumer preferences in favor of customized and personalized chocolate products will drive demand for cocoa butter.

Cocoa Butter Market: Key Restraints

Side effects of overconsumption such as allergies, obesity, and cardiac and respiratory ailments continues to limit broader penetration.

Near-to-saturation market space, leading to high competition, remains a key restraint facing regional markets of cocoa butter.

Competition Landscape

The global cocoa butter market is moderately consolidated, where leading manufacturers are focusing their efforts in strengthening their presence in new potential markets. Targeting lucrative markets such as China and India to leveraging the reduced taxes on cocoa imports will be among the key strategies of comapnies. Strengthening trade relations with cocoa export centers will significantly help manufacturers overcome the challenges associated with fragmented supply chains. Some of the major companies operating in the global cocoa butter market include, but are not limited to, JB Foods Ltd., Cargill Inc., Bolmay Cocoa, Barry Callebaut AG, ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group, Natra S.A., Olam International Ltd., Jindal Drugs Pvt. Ltd., and Sun Opta Inc.

About the Report

The 170-page report gives readers a comprehensive market forecast on the cocoa butter market. The key categories encompassed in the report include product type (natural, deodorized, and semi-odorized), product form (blocks, powder, and liquid), nature (organic and conventional), end use industry (food and beverage, bakery, frozen desserts, nutritional drinks, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and others), and key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage of the Food and Beverage Landscape

Fresh Onions and Shallots Market- An exhaustive report which includes a comprehensive competitive analysis with the company profiles, and details on current and future market environments.

Dairy-free Creams Market- The study analyses the diary-free creams market and offers growth opportunities in USD million across 30+ countries in six regions

Citrus Oil Market- The report provides up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global citrus oil market, along with updates about market opportunities.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and key strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of more than a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has studied the food and beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to us to find how we can help.

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Blog - https://blog.factmr.com/

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575858/Cocoa-Butter-Sales-to-Valuate-in-Excess-of-US-8-Bn-by-2028-Adoption-in-Non-chocolate-Product-Categories-to-Accelerate-Concludes-a-New-FactMR-Study