Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on February 11, 2020 10-Feb-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - February 10, 2020. Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on February 11, 2020. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) Corporate culture development at Sberbank 2) ESG development at Sberbank 3) Operating expense management at Sberbank 4) Results of audits carried out by the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank in 2019 5) Cybersecurity at Sberbank and measures to counteract violations of Sberbank customers' rights and interests in cybersecurity 6) The report on achieving the KPI on the dynamics of lending to small and medium enterprises - "Volume of the small and medium enterprise loan portfolio" 7) The status of Sberbank corporate and investment business development projects 8) Results of self-assessment of Sberbank Supervisory Board and its Committees in their efficiency in 2019 For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 45838 EQS News ID: 972077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

