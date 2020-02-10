Insignia Systems, Inc.: Insignia Systems Recognized As Top 20 Most Promising Retail Solution Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") announced today that it has been named a Top 20 Most Promising Retail Solution Providers in 2020 by CIOReview.

Kristine Glancy, Insignia's President and Chief Executive officer commented, "Being recognized by CIOReview as a leading solution provider for our data-driven strategy is a significant honor to our organization. We continue to serve as a liaison that connects brands and retailers together with the main goal of driving overall sales performance. We are leveraging our technology investment to be able to deliver customized solutions with a lead-time our clients demand. With our industry changing rapidly, we recognize both retailers and CPG manufacturers are required to respond faster than ever."

Ms. Glancy continued, "We have extended our data-driven strategy from in-store into our mobile solution. Our proprietary, data-informed attribute targeting methodology leverages information about specific product and store attributes to analyze why shoppers convert at shelf. This enables us to identify shoppers with the highest propensity to purchase and is designed to help brands cultivate a unique target audience to deliver highly relevant mobile messaging and ultimate to increase sales and drive foot traffic. By extending our footprint from in-store into mobile, we have the ability to provide both retailers and CPG manufacturers and end-to-end solution that engages their shoppers along the path to purchase."

