Institute of Directors East of England: IoD Gets Ready to Celebrate the East of England's Leading Directors

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Business leaders in Cambridge, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk are being urged to enter one of the region's most prestigious business awards. The IoD East of England Director of the Year Awards 2020.

Entries are now open for the Institute of Directors (IoD) East of England Director of the Year Awards 2020.

A celebration of success and leadership talent, the IoD awards offer the business community a chance to acknowledge the excellence and professionalism we have here in the Enterprising East.

The annual event is a showcase for business excellence and the significant contributions made by business leaders to the region's social and economic prosperity.

The IoD Awards are free to enter and are open to all directors or equivalent level, executive and non-executive, whether or not they are IoD members. Business leaders can submit their own entry online or nominate someone else they believe is making a significant difference. The deadline for entries is Friday 27 March.

Those shortlisted for the final will be invited to attend an awards lunch on Friday 12 June 2020 at the Bedford Lodge Hotel in Newmarket alongside many of the region's leading business people.

Chosen by their peers

Simone Robinson, regional director IoD East of England said: "The IoD East Awards are a unique opportunity for directors to celebrate their achievements as business leaders with their peers.

"Whether you enter, or are nominated, the IoD Awards recognise every aspect of business, from leadership and innovation to corporate social responsibility.

"Entry is free of charge via a dedicated online platform, so we urge directors across the enterprising East of England to take part and fly the flag for this amazing and commercially diverse region."

In 2019, Jon Camp managing director of engineering firm Tube Tech International in Rayleigh, was named International Director of the Year, and also won the Chairman's Award for East of England Director of the Year.

Jon commented: "It's an honour to gain peer recognition as a director. The awards process enabled me both from a business perspective and on a personal level to measure the skills, strategy and delivery framework outlined by the IoD that shape successful directorship. As directors, we spend much of our time looking at the now or what happens next. The awards process gave me the opportunity to take a retrospective look at the incredible achievements made by the business. I was humbled to take two awards back to Essex and the Tube Tech International team."

Laura Morrison, managing director at Your Telemarketing, in Bury St Edmunds, was named Director of the Year in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

The judges commented: "Laura has a passion and dedication to her CSR initiatives. She has taken a lead in positioning her organisation as a centre of excellence and provides opportunity for the disadvantaged to gain access to experience and learning."

Laura went on to win highly commended for CSR at the IoD National Awards in October 2019.

The IoD East of England Director of the Year Awards 2020 are sponsored by Rickard Luckin Chartered Accountants and Tax Advisers, Direct Solutions and Focus 7 International. An online entry form and nomination form can be found at this link: www.iodawards.com/east

Pictured: Winners in the 2019 IoD East of England Director of the Year Awards

Many more images are available from the IoD East of England Director of the Year Awards 2019. Photo: RMG Photography

