Consumer Choice Award: Consumers Sit Down with Anne Smith from Buy The Yard Interiors

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Buy The Yard Interiors is a company specialized in interior decorating in homes and offices, servicing the Ancaster and Hamilton region. As both owner and designer, Anne is responsible for design projects for clients. Buy The Yard Interiors wins this year its 7th Consumer Choice Award in 7 years since 2014.

Q: What does being a consumer choice award winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: The award was unsolicited, so we are pleased that our clients recognize our excellent service and products.

Q: What makes your business unique in the market?

A: We offer custom draperies, bedding, furniture and upholstery. We order accessories from an excellent selection of companies to add to the beauty of your home.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job?

A: I would say the most recent "aha moment" was for a customer was to be able to source a particular fabric that the client had been looking for a long time.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: We are working to increase our online presence.

Q: What makes your company successful?

A: I would have to say our attention to detail has always been our strength. We are a full service decorating business and we follow through on all our projects to the last detail.

Q: What makes your business unique in the market?

A: It would be hard to beat the amazing selection of fabrics we have to enhance any project whether it be draperies, upholstery or new furniture. Our custom work is our signature.

Q: What are the "core values" of your organization?

A: We strive for integrity in all that we do at Buy The Yard Interiors

GETTING TO KNOW ANNE SMITH

Q: If you could only use one word to describe yourself, what would it be?

A: Creative.

Q: Where is the most interesting place you've been?

A: Barcelona, Spain.

Q: What was the best compliment you've received?

A: From a client: "You really do know what you are doing!"

Q: What gets you out of bed everyday?

A: I love to see what the day holds.

CONTACT BUY THE YARD INTERIORS

Address: Unit 19-73 Wilson St W., Ancaster, ON L9G 1N1

Phone: 905-648-7979

Toll-Free Phone: 1-866-648-7979

Website: www.buytheyardinteriors.com

Email: buytheyard@bellnet.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuyTheYardInteriors

Instagram: www.instagram.com/buytheyardinteriors

