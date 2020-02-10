Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Hardcastle Trading AG. The membership will expire as of February 13, 2020 Hardcastle Trading has traded with member ID HCT in the INET Trading System Member: Hardcastle Trading AG INET ID: HCT Last day of trading: 13th of February, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth, telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755806